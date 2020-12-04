Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,254 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
175 in Lewis and Clark County
160 in Flathead County
148 in Missoula County
113 in Cascade County
92 in Sliver Bow County
88 in Yellowstone County
63 in Ravalli County
27 in Park County
24 in Dawson County
23 in Custer County
22 in Lincoln County
19 in Jefferson County
14 in Prairie County
13 in Hill County
12 in Toole County
11 in Phillips County
10 in Teton County
9 in Pondera County
9 in Sweet Grass County
8 in Carbon County
8 in Fergus County
8 in Glacier County
7 in Broadwater County
6 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Stillwater County
4 in Powell County
4 in Sheridan County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Treasure County
2 in Carter County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Granite County
2 in Liberty County
2 in Madison County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Valley County
There have been 66,436 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,492 active, 49,217 recovered, 727 deaths and 483 active hospitalizations.
A total of 675,262 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
