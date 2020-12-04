Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,254 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

175 in Lewis and Clark County

160 in Flathead County

148 in Missoula County

113 in Cascade County

92 in Sliver Bow County

88 in Yellowstone County

63 in Ravalli County

27 in Park County

24 in Dawson County

23 in Custer County

22 in Lincoln County

19 in Jefferson County

14 in Prairie County

13 in Hill County

12 in Toole County

11 in Phillips County

10 in Teton County

9 in Pondera County

9 in Sweet Grass County

8 in Carbon County

8 in Fergus County

8 in Glacier County

7 in Broadwater County

6 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Stillwater County

4 in Powell County

4 in Sheridan County

3 in Mineral County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Treasure County

2 in Carter County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Granite County

2 in Liberty County

2 in Madison County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Valley County

There have been 66,436 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,492 active, 49,217 recovered, 727 deaths and 483 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 675,262 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

