Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,272 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

249 in Gallatin County

166 in Missoula County

132 in Flathead County

128 in Yellowstone County

87 in Silver Bow County

54 in Cascade County

50 in Lewis and Clark County

41 in Big Horn County

39 in Park County

34 in Lake County

29 in Beaverhead County

26 in Fergus County

20 in Stillwater County

18 in Dawson County

17 in Powell County

16 in Lincoln County

16 in Madison County

14 in Jefferson County

13 in Hill County

11 in Broadwater County

11 in Roosevelt county

9 in Sweet Grass County

8 in Wheatland County

7 in Richland County

6 in Glacier County

6 in Granite County

5 in Carbon County

5 in Musselshell County

5 in Pondera County

4 in Judith Basin County

4 in Liberty County

4 in Phillips County

4 in Wibaux County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Carter County

3 in Chouteau County

3 in Powder River County

3 in Prairie County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Teton County

2 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Valley County

There have been 47,158 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 19,166 active, 27,472 recovered, 520 deaths and 435 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 572,561 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

