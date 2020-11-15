Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,272 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
249 in Gallatin County
166 in Missoula County
132 in Flathead County
128 in Yellowstone County
87 in Silver Bow County
54 in Cascade County
50 in Lewis and Clark County
41 in Big Horn County
39 in Park County
34 in Lake County
29 in Beaverhead County
26 in Fergus County
20 in Stillwater County
18 in Dawson County
17 in Powell County
16 in Lincoln County
16 in Madison County
14 in Jefferson County
13 in Hill County
11 in Broadwater County
11 in Roosevelt county
9 in Sweet Grass County
8 in Wheatland County
7 in Richland County
6 in Glacier County
6 in Granite County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Musselshell County
5 in Pondera County
4 in Judith Basin County
4 in Liberty County
4 in Phillips County
4 in Wibaux County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Carter County
3 in Chouteau County
3 in Powder River County
3 in Prairie County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Teton County
2 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Valley County
There have been 47,158 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 19,166 active, 27,472 recovered, 520 deaths and 435 active hospitalizations.
A total of 572,561 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.