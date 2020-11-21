Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,280 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

172 Yellowstone County

157 in Flathead County

153 in Gallatin County

137 Missoula county

116 in Lewis and Clark County

91 in Ravalli County

74 in Silver Bow County

46 in Dawson County

41 in Cascade County

29 in Fergus County

21 in Park County

20 in Carbon County

20 in Stillwater County

18 in Jefferson County

16 in Madison County

16 in Roosevelt County

13 in Big Horn County

13 in Hill County

11 in Musselshell County

10 in Chouteau County

9 in Beaverhead County

9 in Custer County

9 in Lincoln County

9 in Sheridan County

8 in Pondera County

7 in Broadwater County

6 in Fallon County

6 in Granite County

5 in Phillips County

4 in Blaine County

4 in McCone County

4 in Sanders County

4 in Teton County

4 in Valley County

4 in Wheatland County

3 in Glacier County

2 in Carter County

2 in Golden Valley County

2 in Mineral County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Lake County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Rosebud County

There have been 54,542 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,241 active, 38,701 recovered, 600 deaths and 474 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 608,502 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

