Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,280 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
172 Yellowstone County
157 in Flathead County
153 in Gallatin County
137 Missoula county
116 in Lewis and Clark County
91 in Ravalli County
74 in Silver Bow County
46 in Dawson County
41 in Cascade County
29 in Fergus County
21 in Park County
20 in Carbon County
20 in Stillwater County
18 in Jefferson County
16 in Madison County
16 in Roosevelt County
13 in Big Horn County
13 in Hill County
11 in Musselshell County
10 in Chouteau County
9 in Beaverhead County
9 in Custer County
9 in Lincoln County
9 in Sheridan County
8 in Pondera County
7 in Broadwater County
6 in Fallon County
6 in Granite County
5 in Phillips County
4 in Blaine County
4 in McCone County
4 in Sanders County
4 in Teton County
4 in Valley County
4 in Wheatland County
3 in Glacier County
2 in Carter County
2 in Golden Valley County
2 in Mineral County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Lake County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Rosebud County
There have been 54,542 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,241 active, 38,701 recovered, 600 deaths and 474 active hospitalizations.
A total of 608,502 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.