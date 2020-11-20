Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,475 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
237 in Ravalli County
195 in Yellowstone County
166 in Missoula County
133 in Silver Bow County
120 in Gallatin County
104 in Lewis and Clark County
95 in Flathead County
60 in Cascade County
35 in Lincoln County
29 in Lake County
25 in Dawson County
24 in Deer Lodge County
22 in Custer County
21 in Beaverhead County
21 in Hill County
21 in Jefferson County
19 in Fallon County
17 in Park County
17 in Valley County
16 in Madison County
9 in Carbon County
9 in Mineral County
6 in Broadwater County
6 in Chouteau County
6 in Liberty County
6 in Toole County
5 in Big Horn County
5 in Carter County
5 in Roosevelt County
5 in Sanders County
4 in Garfield County
4 in Prairie County
4 in Rosebud County
4 in Stillwater County
4 in Sweet Grass County
4 in Teton County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Sheridan County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Granite County
1 in McCone County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Powell County
There have been 53,293 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 22,169 active, 30,557 recovered, 567 deaths and 506 active hospitalizations.
A total of 601,675 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.