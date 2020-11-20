Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,475 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

237 in Ravalli County

195 in Yellowstone County

166 in Missoula County

133 in Silver Bow County

120 in Gallatin County

104 in Lewis and Clark County

95 in Flathead County

60 in Cascade County

35 in Lincoln County

29 in Lake County

25 in Dawson County

24 in Deer Lodge County

22 in Custer County

21 in Beaverhead County

21 in Hill County

21 in Jefferson County

19 in Fallon County

17 in Park County

17 in Valley County

16 in Madison County

9 in Carbon County

9 in Mineral County

6 in Broadwater County

6 in Chouteau County

6 in Liberty County

6 in Toole County

5 in Big Horn County

5 in Carter County

5 in Roosevelt County

5 in Sanders County

4 in Garfield County

4 in Prairie County

4 in Rosebud County

4 in Stillwater County

4 in Sweet Grass County

4 in Teton County

3 in Pondera County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Sheridan County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Granite County

1 in McCone County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Powell County

There have been 53,293 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 22,169 active, 30,557 recovered, 567 deaths and 506 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 601,675 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

