Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,500 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

540 in Cascade County

154 in Gallatin County

140 in Flathead County

81 in Lewis and Clark County

76 in Silver Bow County

59 in Missoula County

59 in Yellowstone County

50 in Big Horn County

42 in Custer County

41 in Ravalli County

30 in Jefferson County

21 in Sanders County

13 in Carbon County

13 in Hill County

12 in Dawson County

12 in Fallon County

12 in Stillwater County

11 in Lake County

11 in Rosebud County

10 in Park County

9 in Roosevelt County

8 in Lincoln County

8 in Wibaux County

7 in Chouteau County

6 in Sheridan County

5 in Glacier County

5 in Liberty County

5 in Richland County

4 in Toole County

2 in McCone County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Powder County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Teton County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Granite County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powell County

1 in Valley County

There have been 49,398 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 19,750 active, 29,105 recovered, 543 deaths and 453 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 583.828 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You