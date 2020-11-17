Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,500 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
540 in Cascade County
154 in Gallatin County
140 in Flathead County
81 in Lewis and Clark County
76 in Silver Bow County
59 in Missoula County
59 in Yellowstone County
50 in Big Horn County
42 in Custer County
41 in Ravalli County
30 in Jefferson County
21 in Sanders County
13 in Carbon County
13 in Hill County
12 in Dawson County
12 in Fallon County
12 in Stillwater County
11 in Lake County
11 in Rosebud County
10 in Park County
9 in Roosevelt County
8 in Lincoln County
8 in Wibaux County
7 in Chouteau County
6 in Sheridan County
5 in Glacier County
5 in Liberty County
5 in Richland County
4 in Toole County
2 in McCone County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Powder County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Teton County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Granite County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powell County
1 in Valley County
There have been 49,398 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 19,750 active, 29,105 recovered, 543 deaths and 453 active hospitalizations.
A total of 583.828 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
