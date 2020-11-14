Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,660 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
440 in Cascade County
226 in Yellowstone County
151 in Gallatin County
136 in Flathead County
79 in Lewis and Clark County
74 in Silver Bow County
71 in Big Horn County
33 in Richland County
31 in Missoula County
30 in Hill County
29 in Powell County
27 in Carbon County
23 in Ravalli County
22 in Lincoln County
20 in Chouteau County
20 in Deer Lodge County
18 in Jefferson County
17 in Custer County
17 in Fergus County
15 in Park County
14 in Sheridan County
13 in Roosevelt County
11 in Blaine County
10 in Dawson County
10 in Musselshell County
10 in Sweet Grass County
9 in Beaverhead County
9 in Carter County
9 in Lake County
9 in Valley County
8 in Madison County
8 in Phillips County
7 in Fallon County
7 in Rosebud County
6 in Stillwater County
5 in Garfield County
4 in Judith Basin County
4 in Teton County
3 in Granite County
3 in Liberty County
3 in McCone County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Powder River County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Pondera County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Toole County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 45,886 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,900 active, 27,472 recovered, 514 deaths and 435 active hospitalizations.
A total of 569,694 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
