Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,660 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

440 in Cascade County

226 in Yellowstone County

151 in Gallatin County

136 in Flathead County

79 in Lewis and Clark County

74 in Silver Bow County

71 in Big Horn County

33 in Richland County

31 in Missoula County

30 in Hill County

29 in Powell County

27 in Carbon County

23 in Ravalli County

22 in Lincoln County

20 in Chouteau County

20 in Deer Lodge County

18 in Jefferson County

17 in Custer County

17 in Fergus County

15 in Park County

14 in Sheridan County

13 in Roosevelt County

11 in Blaine County

10 in Dawson County

10 in Musselshell County

10 in Sweet Grass County

9 in Beaverhead County

9 in Carter County

9 in Lake County

9 in Valley County

8 in Madison County

8 in Phillips County

7 in Fallon County

7 in Rosebud County

6 in Stillwater County

5 in Garfield County

4 in Judith Basin County

4 in Teton County

3 in Granite County

3 in Liberty County

3 in McCone County

3 in Mineral County

3 in Powder River County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Pondera County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Toole County

1 in Treasure County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 45,886 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,900 active, 27,472 recovered, 514 deaths and 435 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 569,694 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

