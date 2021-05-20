Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 100 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 20.
The new cases include:
21 in Flathead County
11 inBlaine County
10 in Ravalli County
9 in Cascade County
7 in Missoula County
5 in Gallatin County
4 in Teton County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Park County
3 in Richland County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Hill County
2 in Lake County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 111,025 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 967 active, 108,454 recovered, 1,604 deaths and 54 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,350,904 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.