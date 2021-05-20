Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 100 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 20.

The new cases include:

21 in Flathead County

11 inBlaine County

10 in Ravalli County

9 in Cascade County

7 in Missoula County

5 in Gallatin County

4 in Teton County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Park County

3 in Richland County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Hill County

2 in Lake County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 111,025 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 967 active, 108,454 recovered, 1,604 deaths and 54 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,350,904 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.



