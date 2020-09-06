Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 100 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

45 in Yellowstone County

18 in Rosebud County

13 in Big Horn County

6 in Flathead County

6 in Gallatin County

4 in Silver Bow County

1 in Cascade County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Missoula County

1 in  Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

There have been 8,264 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,904 active, 6,243 recovered, 117 deaths, and 156 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 262,026 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

