Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 100 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
45 in Yellowstone County
18 in Rosebud County
13 in Big Horn County
6 in Flathead County
6 in Gallatin County
4 in Silver Bow County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Missoula County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
There have been 8,264 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,904 active, 6,243 recovered, 117 deaths, and 156 active hospitalizations.
A total of 262,026 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.