Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 104 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 22.
The new cases include:
- 34 in Gallatin County
- 27 in Yellowstone County
- 15 in Big Horn County
- 6 in Flathead County
- 5 in Lewis and Clark County
- 3 in Richland County
- 2 in Custer County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Garfield County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Judith Basin County
- 1 in Park County
- 1 in Pondera County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Sheridan County
- 1 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 2,813 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,228 active, 1,543 recovered and 42 deaths.
The state is reporting 52 active hospitalizations.
A total of 143,518 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 2,516 tests since the last report.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.