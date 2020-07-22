Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 104 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 22.

The new cases include:

  • 34 in Gallatin County
  • 27 in Yellowstone County
  • 15 in Big Horn County
  • 6 in Flathead County
  • 5 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 3 in Richland County
  • 2 in Custer County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Garfield County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Judith Basin County
  • 1 in Park County
  • 1 in Pondera County
  • 1 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Sheridan County
  • 1 in Silver Bow County
  • 1 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 2,813 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,228 active, 1,543 recovered and 42 deaths.

The state is reporting 52 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 143,518 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 2,516 tests since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

