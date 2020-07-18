Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 106 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

30 in Yellowstone County

19 in Gallatin County

11 in Flathead County

10 in Hill County

9 in Missoula County

7 in Big Horn County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Madison County

3 in Beaverhead County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Custer County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Ravalli County

There have been 2,471 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,359 active, 1,075 recovered and 37 deaths.

A total of 131,879 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

