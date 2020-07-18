Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 106 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
30 in Yellowstone County
19 in Gallatin County
11 in Flathead County
10 in Hill County
9 in Missoula County
7 in Big Horn County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Madison County
3 in Beaverhead County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Silver Bow County
1 in Custer County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Ravalli County
There have been 2,471 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,359 active, 1,075 recovered and 37 deaths.
A total of 131,879 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
