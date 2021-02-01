Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 106 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 1.
The new cases include:
26 in Flathead County
17 in Yellowstone County
11 in Missoula County
9 in Cascade County
9 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Big Horn County
5 in Gallatin County
1 in Roosevelt County
4 in Carbon County
3 in Jefferson County
2 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Toole County
1 in Valley County
There have been 94,070 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,618 active, 89,218 recovered, 1,234 deaths and 108 active hospitalizations.
A total of 956,718 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
