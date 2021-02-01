Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 106 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 1.

The new cases include:

26 in Flathead County

17 in Yellowstone County

11 in Missoula County

9 in Cascade County

9 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Big Horn County

5 in Gallatin County

1 in Roosevelt County

4 in Carbon County

3 in Jefferson County

2 in Beaverhead County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Toole County

1 in Valley County

There have been 94,070 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,618 active, 89,218 recovered, 1,234 deaths and 108 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 956,718 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

