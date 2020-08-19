Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 111 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The new cases include:
- 56 in Yellowstone County
- 18 in Rosebud County
- 9 in Big Horn County
- 3 in Carbon County
- 3 in Gallatin County
- 3 in Lewis and Clark County
- 3 in Missoula County
- 3 in Phillips County
- 2 in Lake County
- 2 in Sanders County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Flathead County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Park County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Wibaux County
Montana is reporting 5,956 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,515 active, 4,357 recovered and 84 deaths. As of Wednesday, there are 102 active hospitalizations.
Montana is reporting a total of 206,533 tests conducted in the state with 1,021 new tests conducted since the last report.
