Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 111 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The new cases include:

  • 56 in Yellowstone County
  • 18 in Rosebud County
  • 9 in Big Horn County
  • 3 in Carbon County
  • 3 in Gallatin County
  • 3 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 3 in Missoula County
  • 3 in Phillips County
  • 2 in Lake County
  • 2 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Cascade County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Flathead County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Park County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Wibaux County

Montana is reporting 5,956 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,515 active, 4,357 recovered and 84 deaths. As of Wednesday, there are 102 active hospitalizations. 

Montana is reporting a total of 206,533 tests conducted in the state with 1,021 new tests conducted since the last report. 

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

