Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 113 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

50 in Yellowstone County

19 in Big Horn County

10 in Flathead County

10 in Missoula County

6 in Gallatin County

3 in Glacier County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Silver Bow County

2 in Valley County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Lake County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Madison County

1 in Park County

There have been 4,193 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,666 active, 2,466 recovered and 61 deaths.

A total of 174,295 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

