Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 113 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
50 in Yellowstone County
19 in Big Horn County
10 in Flathead County
10 in Missoula County
6 in Gallatin County
3 in Glacier County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Silver Bow County
2 in Valley County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Lake County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Madison County
1 in Park County
There have been 4,193 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,666 active, 2,466 recovered and 61 deaths.
A total of 174,295 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.