Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 115 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The new cases include:
- 25 in Yellowstone County
- 13 in Big Horn County
- 13 in Gallatin County
- 8 in Rosebud County
- 7 in Beaverhead COunty
- 5 in Cascade COunty
- 5 in Custer County
- 5 in Granite County
- 5 in Phillips County
- 4 in Flathead County
- 2 in Lewis and Clark County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 2 in Park County
- 1 in Blaine County
- 1 in Deer Lodge County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Ponderosa County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Sheridan County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
- 1 in Toole County
There have been 4,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,544 active, 2,820 recovered and 65 deaths. As of Wednesday, there are 79 active hospitalizations.
A total of 183,124 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,888 conducted since the last update.
