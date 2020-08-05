Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 115 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The new cases include:

  • 25 in Yellowstone County
  • 13 in Big Horn County
  • 13 in Gallatin County
  • 8 in Rosebud County
  • 7 in Beaverhead COunty
  • 5 in Cascade COunty
  • 5 in Custer County
  • 5 in Granite County
  • 5 in Phillips County
  • 4 in Flathead County
  • 2 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 2 in Park County
  • 1 in Blaine County
  • 1 in Deer Lodge County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Lake County
  • 1 in Ponderosa County
  • 1 in Richland County
  • 1 in Sheridan County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County
  • 1 in Toole County

There have been 4,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,544 active, 2,820 recovered and 65 deaths. As of Wednesday, there are 79 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 183,124 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,888 conducted since the last update.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

