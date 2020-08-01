Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 117 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
26 in Yellowstone County
16 in Flathead County
16 in Gallatin County
9 in Missoula County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Big Horn County
7 in Cascade County
7 in Ravalli County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Granite County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Madison County
1 in Richland County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 4,081 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,564 active, 2,456 recovered and 61 deaths.
A total of 171,553 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
