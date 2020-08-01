Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 117 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

26 in Yellowstone County

16 in Flathead County

16 in Gallatin County

9 in Missoula County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Big Horn County

7 in Cascade County

7 in Ravalli County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Granite County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Madison County

1 in Richland County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 4,081 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,564 active, 2,456 recovered and 61 deaths.

A total of 171,553 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

