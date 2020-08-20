Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 117 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 20.
The new cases include:
- 42 in Yellowstone County
- 18 in Flathead County
- 13 in Rosebud County
- 8 in Phillips County
- 7 in Gallatin County
- 6 in Big Horn County
- 5 in Cascade County
- 2 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Blaine County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Deer Lodge County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
Montana is reporting 6,072 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,549 active, 4,434 recovered and 89 deaths. As of Thursday, there are 101 active hospitalizations.
Montana is reporting a total of 207,560 tests conducted in the state with 1,027 new tests conducted since the last report.
