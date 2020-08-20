Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 117 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 20.

The new cases include:

  • 42 in Yellowstone County
  • 18 in Flathead County
  • 13 in Rosebud County
  • 8 in Phillips County
  • 7 in Gallatin County
  • 6 in Big Horn County
  • 5 in Cascade County
  • 2 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 1 in Blaine County
  • 1 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Deer Lodge County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Silver Bow County
  • 1 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County

Montana is reporting 6,072 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,549 active, 4,434 recovered and 89 deaths. As of Thursday, there are 101 active hospitalizations. 

Montana is reporting a total of 207,560 tests conducted in the state with 1,027 new tests conducted since the last report. 

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

