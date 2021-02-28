Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 119 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
32 in Flathead County
22 in Gallatin County
18 in Missoula County
15 in Silver Bow County
7 in Valley County
7 in Yellowstone County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Cascade County
2 in Park County
2 in Richland County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 99,954 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,615 active, 96,982 recovered, 1,357 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,077,988 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
