Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 119 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

32 in Flathead County

22 in Gallatin County

18 in Missoula County

15 in Silver Bow County

7 in Valley County

7 in Yellowstone County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Cascade County

2 in Park County

2 in Richland County

2 in Sanders County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 99,954 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,615 active, 96,982 recovered, 1,357 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,077,988 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You