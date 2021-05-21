Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 119 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, May 21.
The new cases include:
26 in Yellowstone County
16 in Flathead County
12 in Gallatin County
10 in Cascade County
10 in Missoula County
8 in Ravalli County
6 in Powell County
5 in Richland County
5 in Roosevelt County
4 in Lake County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Pondera County
3 in Park County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Granite County
1 in Hill County
1 in Madison County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Teton County
There have been 111,161 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 932 active, 108,625 recovered, 1,604 deaths and 56 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,355,036 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.