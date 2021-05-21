Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 119 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, May 21.

The new cases include:

26 in Yellowstone County

16 in Flathead County

12 in Gallatin County

10 in Cascade County

10 in Missoula County

8 in Ravalli County

6 in Powell County

5 in Richland County

5 in Roosevelt County

4 in Lake County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Pondera County

3 in Park County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Granite County

1 in Hill County

1 in Madison County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Teton County

There have been 111,161 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 932 active, 108,625 recovered, 1,604 deaths and 56 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,355,036 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

