Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 10.

The new cases include:

7 in Flathead County

3 in Jefferson County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Powell County

There have been 109,935 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,101 active, 107,242 recovered, 1,592 deaths and 71 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,326,571 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

