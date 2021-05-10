Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 10.
The new cases include:
7 in Flathead County
3 in Jefferson County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Powell County
There have been 109,935 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,101 active, 107,242 recovered, 1,592 deaths and 71 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,326,571 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.