Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 120 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The new cases include:

31 in Gallatin County

18 in Yellowstone County

14 in Flathead County

13 in Cascade County

9 in Missoula County

7 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Carbon County

6 in Lincoln County

4 in Madison County

2 in Liberty County

2 in Park County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Custer County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Hill County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 97,666 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,666 active, 93,669 recovered, 1,331 deaths and 96 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,025,367 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

