Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 120 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The new cases include:
31 in Gallatin County
18 in Yellowstone County
14 in Flathead County
13 in Cascade County
9 in Missoula County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Lincoln County
4 in Madison County
2 in Liberty County
2 in Park County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Custer County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Hill County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 97,666 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,666 active, 93,669 recovered, 1,331 deaths and 96 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,025,367 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
