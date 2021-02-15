Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 121 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 15.

The new cases include:

32 in Flathead County

14 in Missoula County

12 in Lewis and Clark County

11 in Yellowstone County

8 in Park County

8 in Richland County

5 in Valley County

4 in Big Horn County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Hill County

3 in Lake County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Liberty County

2 in Ravalli County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Madison County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Teton County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 97,539 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,735 active, 93,476 recovered, 1,328 deaths and 92 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,023,984 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

