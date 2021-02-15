Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 121 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 15.
The new cases include:
32 in Flathead County
14 in Missoula County
12 in Lewis and Clark County
11 in Yellowstone County
8 in Park County
8 in Richland County
5 in Valley County
4 in Big Horn County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Hill County
3 in Lake County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Liberty County
2 in Ravalli County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Madison County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Teton County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 97,539 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,735 active, 93,476 recovered, 1,328 deaths and 92 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,023,984 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
