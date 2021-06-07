Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 121 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 7.

The new cases include:

26 in Yellowstone County

18 in Cascade County

17 in Flathead County

12 in Ravalli County

10 in Missoula County

7 in Gallatin County

7 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Hill County

5 in Musselshell County

4 in Blaine County

2 in Lake County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Custer County

1 in Madison County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Teton County

There have been 112,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 664 active, 110,084 recovered, 1,633 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,397,750 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

