Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 121 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 7.
The new cases include:
26 in Yellowstone County
18 in Cascade County
17 in Flathead County
12 in Ravalli County
10 in Missoula County
7 in Gallatin County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Hill County
5 in Musselshell County
4 in Blaine County
2 in Lake County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Custer County
1 in Madison County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
There have been 112,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 664 active, 110,084 recovered, 1,633 deaths and 57 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,397,750 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.