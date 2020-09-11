Containing the coronavirus

Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 124 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning. 

The new cases include: 

32 in Yellowstone County

30 in Cascade County

13 in Big Horn County

9 in Gallatin County

5 in Lake County

5 in Missoula County

4 in Dawson County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Flathead County

2 in Hill County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Ravalli County

2 in Richland County

1 in Custer County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Park County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

1 in Toole County

There have been 8,785 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,859 active, 6,795 recovered, 131 deaths, and 142 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 274,658 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

