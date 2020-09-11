Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 124 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
32 in Yellowstone County
30 in Cascade County
13 in Big Horn County
9 in Gallatin County
5 in Lake County
5 in Missoula County
4 in Dawson County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Flathead County
2 in Hill County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Ravalli County
2 in Richland County
1 in Custer County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Park County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
1 in Toole County
There have been 8,785 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,859 active, 6,795 recovered, 131 deaths, and 142 active hospitalizations.
A total of 274,658 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.