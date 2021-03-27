Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 125 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

38 in Gallatin County

29 in Missoula County

12 in Ravalli County

11 in Yellowstone County

8 in Cascade County

5 in Flathead County

3 in Lincoln County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Prairie County

2 in Sanders County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Custer County

1 in Granite County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 104,097 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 980 active, 101,681 recovered, 1,436 deaths and 40 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,187,132 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

