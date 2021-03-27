Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 125 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
38 in Gallatin County
29 in Missoula County
12 in Ravalli County
11 in Yellowstone County
8 in Cascade County
5 in Flathead County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Prairie County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Granite County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 104,097 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 980 active, 101,681 recovered, 1,436 deaths and 40 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,187,132 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.