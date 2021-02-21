Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 128 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
35 in Flathead County
35 in Gallatin County
16 in Missoula County
10 in Yellowstone County
7 in Lake County
7 in Richland County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Park County
3 in Valley County
2 in Roosevelt County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Granite County
1 in Hill County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Ravalli County
There have been 98,779 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,226 active, 95,211 recovered, 1,342 deaths and 78 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,048,901 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
