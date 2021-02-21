Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 128 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

35 in Flathead County

35 in Gallatin County

16 in Missoula County

10 in Yellowstone County

7 in Lake County

7 in Richland County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Park County

3 in Valley County

2 in Roosevelt County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Cascade County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Granite County

1 in Hill County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Ravalli County

There have been 98,779 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,226 active, 95,211 recovered, 1,342 deaths and 78 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,048,901 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You