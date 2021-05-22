Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 128 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
42 in Cascade County
18 in Yellowstone County
13 in Flathead County
9 in Ravalli County
6 in Blaine County
5 in Lake County
4 in Gallatin County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Granite County
3 in Missoula County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Silver Bow County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Hill County
1 in McCone County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Toole County
There have been 111,168 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 941 active, 108,624 recovered, 1,603 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,357,496 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.