Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 128 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

42 in Cascade County

18 in Yellowstone County

13 in Flathead County

9 in Ravalli County

6 in Blaine County

5 in Lake County

4 in Gallatin County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Stillwater County

3 in Granite County

3 in Missoula County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Hill County

1 in McCone County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Toole County

There have been 111,168 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 941 active, 108,624 recovered, 1,603 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,357,496 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You