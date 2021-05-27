Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 129 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 27.
The new cases include:
28 in Yellowstone County
19 in Gallatin County
18 in Flathead County
14 in Cascade County
11 in Missoula County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Ravalli County
3 in Custer County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Sanders County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Hill County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Park County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Valley County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Granite County
1 in Madison County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 111,454 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 817 active, 109,196 recovered, 1,610 deaths and 66 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,371,912 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.