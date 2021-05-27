Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 129 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 27.

The new cases include:

28 in Yellowstone County

19 in Gallatin County

18 in Flathead County

14 in Cascade County

11 in Missoula County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Ravalli County

3 in Custer County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Sanders County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Hill County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Park County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Valley County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Granite County

1 in Madison County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 111,454 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 817 active, 109,196 recovered, 1,610 deaths and 66 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,371,912 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

