Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 129 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 13.

The new cases include:

29 in Gallatin County

17 in Yellowstone County

15 in Flathead County

11 in Missoula County

9 in Park County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Cascade County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Lake County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Silver Bow County

3 in Teton County

3 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Toole County

1 in Valley County

There have been 110,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,098 active, 107,734 recovered, 1,597 deaths and 66 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,336,385 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

