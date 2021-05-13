Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 129 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 13.
The new cases include:
29 in Gallatin County
17 in Yellowstone County
15 in Flathead County
11 in Missoula County
9 in Park County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Cascade County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Lake County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Silver Bow County
3 in Teton County
3 in Broadwater County
2 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Toole County
1 in Valley County
There have been 110,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,098 active, 107,734 recovered, 1,597 deaths and 66 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,336,385 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
