Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 129 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, July, 24.

The new cases include:

  • 40 in Yellowstone County
  • 20 in Cascade County
  • 18 in Gallatin County
  • 13 in Flathead County
  • 10 in Glacier County
  • 8 in Big Horn County
  • 4 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 3 in Richland County
  • 2 in Beaverhead County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 2 in Madison County
  • 2 in Silver Bow County
  • 1 in Hill County
  • 1 in Lake County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Stillwater County

There have been 3,039 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,178 active, 1,815 recovered and 46 deaths.

The state is reporting 56 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 149,200 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 2,982 tests since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You