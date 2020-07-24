Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 129 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, July, 24.
The new cases include:
- 40 in Yellowstone County
- 20 in Cascade County
- 18 in Gallatin County
- 13 in Flathead County
- 10 in Glacier County
- 8 in Big Horn County
- 4 in Lewis and Clark County
- 3 in Richland County
- 2 in Beaverhead County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 2 in Madison County
- 2 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Hill County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Stillwater County
There have been 3,039 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,178 active, 1,815 recovered and 46 deaths.
The state is reporting 56 active hospitalizations.
A total of 149,200 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 2,982 tests since the last report.
