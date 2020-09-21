Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 130 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

22 in Yellowstone County

18 in Cascade County

17 in Roosevelt County

16 in Glacier County

10 in Missoula County

8 in Rosebud County

6 in Silver Bow County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Gallatin County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Hill County

3 in Lake County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Sheridan County

2 in Flathead County

2 in Musselshell County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Custer County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Richland County

1 in Toole County

There have been 10,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,393 active, 7,876 recovered, 160 deaths and 108 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 311,262 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

