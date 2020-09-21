Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 130 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
22 in Yellowstone County
18 in Cascade County
17 in Roosevelt County
16 in Glacier County
10 in Missoula County
8 in Rosebud County
6 in Silver Bow County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Gallatin County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Hill County
3 in Lake County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Sheridan County
2 in Flathead County
2 in Musselshell County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Custer County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Richland County
1 in Toole County
There have been 10,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,393 active, 7,876 recovered, 160 deaths and 108 active hospitalizations.
A total of 311,262 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.