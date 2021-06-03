Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 131 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

24 in Cascade County

18 in Yellowstone County

14 in Ravalli County

13 in Flathead County

11 in Big Horn County

8 in Missoula County

7 in Custer County

6 in Blaine County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Gallatin County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Hill County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

There have been 112,129 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 685 active, 109,817 recovered, 1,627 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,391,197 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You