Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 132 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 12.
The new cases include:
28 in Gallatin County
26 in Missoula County
13 in Flathead County
10 in Valley County
9 in Cascade County
9 in Yellowstone County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Richland County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Ravalli County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Garfield County
2 in Lake County
2 in Phillips County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 101,556 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 951 active, 99,213 recovered, 1,392 deaths and 53 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,127,831 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.