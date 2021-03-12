Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 132 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 12.

The new cases include:

28 in Gallatin County

26 in Missoula County

13 in Flathead County

10 in Valley County

9 in Cascade County

9 in Yellowstone County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Richland County

3 in Beaverhead County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Ravalli County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Garfield County

2 in Lake County

2 in Phillips County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 101,556 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 951 active, 99,213 recovered, 1,392 deaths and 53 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,127,831 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

