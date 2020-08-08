Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 133 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
49 in Yellowstone County
15 in Gallatin County
14 in Big Horn County
10 in Missoula County
8 in Flathead County
7 in Phillips County
5 in Madison County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Granite County
3 in Toole County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Lincoln County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 4,889 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,559 active, 3,255 recovered and 75 deaths.
A total of 188,846 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.