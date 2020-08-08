Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 133 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

49 in Yellowstone County

15 in Gallatin County

14 in Big Horn County

10 in Missoula County

8 in Flathead County

7 in Phillips County

5 in Madison County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Granite County

3 in Toole County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Lincoln County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 4,889 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,559 active, 3,255 recovered and 75 deaths.

A total of 188,846 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

