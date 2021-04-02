Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 133 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, April 2.

The new cases include:

34 in Gallatin County

20 in Missoula County

16 in Yellowstone County

11 in Big Horn County

10 in Lewis and Clark County

8 in Ravalli County

5 in Flathead County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Roosevelt County

4 in Silver Bow County

3 in Prairie County

2 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lake County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Park County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 104,853 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 969 active, 102,430 recovered, 1,454 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,206,475 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

