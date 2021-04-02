Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 133 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, April 2.
The new cases include:
34 in Gallatin County
20 in Missoula County
16 in Yellowstone County
11 in Big Horn County
10 in Lewis and Clark County
8 in Ravalli County
5 in Flathead County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Roosevelt County
4 in Silver Bow County
3 in Prairie County
2 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lake County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Park County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 104,853 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 969 active, 102,430 recovered, 1,454 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,206,475 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
