Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 134 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 14.

The counties reporting new cases include:

  • 39 in Yellowstone County
  • 16 in Big Horn County
  • 12 in Flathead County
  • 11 in Missoula County
  • 8 in Cascade County
  • 7 in Gallatin County
  • 7 in Phillips County
  • 5 in Glacier County
  • 4 in Roosevelt County
  • 3 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 2 in Dawson County
  • 2 in Hill County
  • 2 in Park County
  • 1 in Blaine County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Musselshell County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 5,541 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,449 active, 4,011 recovered and 81 deaths. There are a total of 86 active hospitalizations.

A total of 199,861 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 2,041 tests conducted since the last report.

