Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 134 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 14.
The counties reporting new cases include:
- 39 in Yellowstone County
- 16 in Big Horn County
- 12 in Flathead County
- 11 in Missoula County
- 8 in Cascade County
- 7 in Gallatin County
- 7 in Phillips County
- 5 in Glacier County
- 4 in Roosevelt County
- 3 in Lewis and Clark County
- 2 in Dawson County
- 2 in Hill County
- 2 in Park County
- 1 in Blaine County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Musselshell County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 5,541 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,449 active, 4,011 recovered and 81 deaths. There are a total of 86 active hospitalizations.
A total of 199,861 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 2,041 tests conducted since the last report.