Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 134 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, July 16.
The new cases include:
- 47 in Gallatin County
- 45 in Yellowstone County
- 7 in Lewis and Clark County
- 6 in Carbon County
- 6 in Park County
- 5 in Flathead County
- 3 in Cascade County
- 3 in Madison County
- 3 in Silver Bow County
- 2 in Custer County
- 2 in Fergus County
- 1 in Blaine County
- 1 in Richland County
There have been 2,231 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,226 active, 970 recovered and 35 deaths. A total of 37 people are currently hospitalized.
The state has completed a total of 127,840 tests with 4,082 tests completed since the last report.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.