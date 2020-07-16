Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 134 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, July 16. 

The new cases include:

  • 47 in Gallatin County
  • 45 in Yellowstone County
  • 7 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 6 in Carbon County
  • 6 in Park County
  • 5 in Flathead County
  • 3 in Cascade County
  • 3 in Madison County
  • 3 in Silver Bow County
  • 2 in Custer County
  • 2 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Blaine County
  • 1 in Richland County

There have been 2,231 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,226 active, 970 recovered and 35 deaths. A total of 37 people are currently hospitalized. 

The state has completed a total of 127,840 tests with 4,082 tests completed since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

