Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 134 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 28.
The new cases include:
- 52 in Yellowstone County
- 12 in Flathead County
- 10 in Missoula County
- 10 in Rosebud County
- 7 in Big Horn County
- 7 in Glacier County
- 6 in Fergus County
- 5 in Gallatin County
- 5 in Ravalli County
- 3 in Cascade County
- 3 in Dawson County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 2 in Stillwater County
- 2 in Valley County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Musselshell County
- 1 in Richland County
There are 7,063 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,791 active, 5,172 recovered, 100 deaths, and 121 active hospitalizations.
A total of 242,875 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 2,261 conducted since the last report.
