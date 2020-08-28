Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 134 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 28.

The new cases include:

  • 52 in Yellowstone County
  • 12 in Flathead County
  • 10 in Missoula County
  • 10 in Rosebud County
  • 7 in Big Horn County
  • 7 in Glacier County
  • 6 in Fergus County
  • 5 in Gallatin County
  • 5 in Ravalli County
  • 3 in Cascade County
  • 3 in Dawson County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 2 in Stillwater County
  • 2 in Valley County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 1 in Musselshell County
  • 1 in Richland County

There are 7,063 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,791 active, 5,172 recovered, 100 deaths, and 121 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 242,875 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 2,261 conducted since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

