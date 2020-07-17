Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 137 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, July 17. 

The new cases include:

  • 23 in Yellowstone County
  • 21 in Missoula County
  • 19 in Lake County
  • 10 in Hill County
  • 9 in Gallatin County
  • 9 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 6 in Cascade County
  • 6 in Glacier County
  • 5 in Flathead County
  • 4 in Madison County
  • 4 in Park County
  • 3 in Blaine County
  • 3 in Pondera County
  • 2 in Big Horn County
  • 2 in Deer Lodge County
  • 2 in Jefferson County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 2 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Richland County
  • 1 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 2,366 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,337 active, 992 recovered and 37 deaths. A total of 45 people are currently hospitalized. 

The state has completed a total of 130,404 tests with 2,564 tests completed since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You