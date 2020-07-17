Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 137 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, July 17.
The new cases include:
- 23 in Yellowstone County
- 21 in Missoula County
- 19 in Lake County
- 10 in Hill County
- 9 in Gallatin County
- 9 in Lewis and Clark County
- 6 in Cascade County
- 6 in Glacier County
- 5 in Flathead County
- 4 in Madison County
- 4 in Park County
- 3 in Blaine County
- 3 in Pondera County
- 2 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Deer Lodge County
- 2 in Jefferson County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 2 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Sanders County
- 1 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 2,366 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,337 active, 992 recovered and 37 deaths. A total of 45 people are currently hospitalized.
The state has completed a total of 130,404 tests with 2,564 tests completed since the last report.
