Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 393 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, January 22.
The new cases include:
92 in Gallatin County
72 in Missoula County
37 in Yellowstone County
33 in Lewis and Clark County
25 in Flathead County
16 in Cascade County
13 in Silver Bow County
11 in Lincoln County
11 in Rosebud County
9 in Ravalli County
9 in Roosevelt County
8 in Jefferson County
7 in Park County
6 in Lake County
4 in Broadwater County
3 in Big Horn County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Madison County
3 in Richland County
3 in Stillwater County
3 in Valley County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Hill County
2 in Teton County
1 in Custer County
1 in Granite County
1 in McCone County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Toole County
There have been 91,049 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,850 active, 85,095 recovered, 1,104 deaths and 138 active hospitalizations.
A total of 899,769 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.