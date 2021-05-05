Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 139 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 5.
The new cases include:
28 in Yellowstone County
22 in Flathead County
18 in Gallatin County
14 in Cascade County
12 in Park County
6 in Hill County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Missoula County
4 in Blaine County
4 in Carbon County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Valley County
2 in Custer County
2 in Ravalli County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Lake County
1 in Madison County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 109,455 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,169 active, 106,808 recovered, 1,578 deaths and 62 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,313,351 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
