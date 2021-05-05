Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 139 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 5. 

The new cases include:

28 in Yellowstone County

22 in Flathead County

18 in Gallatin County

14 in Cascade County

12 in Park County

6 in Hill County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Missoula County

4 in Blaine County

4 in Carbon County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Valley County

2 in Custer County

2 in Ravalli County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Lake County

1 in Madison County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 109,455 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,169 active, 106,808 recovered, 1,578 deaths and 62 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,313,351 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

