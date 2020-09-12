Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 140 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

32 in Rosebud County

30 in Yellowstone County

17 in Cascade County

35 in Roosevelt County

7 in Big Horn County

6 in Gallatin County

5 in Liberty County

5 in Missoula County

4 in Glacier County

4 in Toole County

3 in Hill County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Custer County

2 in Fergus County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Granite County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in McCone County

1 in Park County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 8,925 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,968 active, 6,824 recovered, 133 deaths and 144 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 278,728tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

