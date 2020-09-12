Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 140 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
32 in Rosebud County
30 in Yellowstone County
17 in Cascade County
35 in Roosevelt County
7 in Big Horn County
6 in Gallatin County
5 in Liberty County
5 in Missoula County
4 in Glacier County
4 in Toole County
3 in Hill County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Custer County
2 in Fergus County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Granite County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in McCone County
1 in Park County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 8,925 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,968 active, 6,824 recovered, 133 deaths and 144 active hospitalizations.
A total of 278,728tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
