Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 13.
The counties reporting new cases include:
- 37 in Yellowstone County
- 13 in Big Horn County
- 12 in Gallatin County
- 11 in Phillips County
- 10 in Missoula County
- 7 in Dawson County
- 7 in Flathead County
- 7 in Valley County
- 5 in Glacier County
- 5 in Lewis and Clark County
- 5 in Rosebud County
- 4 in Fergus County
- 3 in Beaverhead County
- 3 in Cascade County
- 3 in Park County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 1 in Granite County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Sanders County
- 1 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Stillwater County
There have been 5,407 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,389 active, 3,937 recovered and 80 deaths. There are a total of 101 active hospitalizations.
A total of 197,820 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,784 tests conducted since the last report.