Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 13.

The counties reporting new cases include:

  • 37 in Yellowstone County
  • 13 in Big Horn County
  • 12 in Gallatin County
  • 11 in Phillips County
  • 10 in Missoula County
  • 7 in Dawson County
  • 7 in Flathead County
  • 7 in Valley County
  • 5 in Glacier County
  • 5 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 5 in Rosebud County
  • 4 in Fergus County
  • 3 in Beaverhead County
  • 3 in Cascade County
  • 3 in Park County
  • 2 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Granite County
  • 1 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Richland County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Silver Bow County
  • 1 in Stillwater County

There have been 5,407 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,389 active, 3,937 recovered and 80 deaths. There are a total of 101 active hospitalizations.

A total of 197,820 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,784 tests conducted since the last report.

