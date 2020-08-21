Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 21.

The new cases include:

  • 51 in Yellowstone County
  • 17 Flathead County
  • 15 in Big Horn County
  • 15 in Rosebud County
  • 7 in Glacier County
  • 7 in Missoula County
  • 4 in Cascade County
  • 4 in Hill County
  • 3 in Lake County
  • 3 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 2 in Fergus County
  • 2 in Gallatin County
  • 2 in Musselshell County
  • 2 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Phillips County
  • 1 in Wibaux County

Montana is reporting 6,216 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,329 active, 4,798 recovered and 89 deaths. As of Friday, there are 97 active hospitalizations. 

Montana is reporting a total of 208,627 tests conducted in the state with 1,067 new tests conducted since the last report. 

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You