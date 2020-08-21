Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Aug. 21.
The new cases include:
- 51 in Yellowstone County
- 17 Flathead County
- 15 in Big Horn County
- 15 in Rosebud County
- 7 in Glacier County
- 7 in Missoula County
- 4 in Cascade County
- 4 in Hill County
- 3 in Lake County
- 3 in Lewis and Clark County
- 2 in Fergus County
- 2 in Gallatin County
- 2 in Musselshell County
- 2 in Sanders County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Phillips County
- 1 in Wibaux County
Montana is reporting 6,216 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,329 active, 4,798 recovered and 89 deaths. As of Friday, there are 97 active hospitalizations.
Montana is reporting a total of 208,627 tests conducted in the state with 1,067 new tests conducted since the last report.
