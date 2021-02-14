Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula, Butte, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, MacDonald Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&