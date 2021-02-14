Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
29 in Gallatin County
22 in Flathead County
15 in Missoula County
13 in Richland County
13 in Silver Bow County
9 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Yellowstone County
4 in Wheatland County
3 in Dawson County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Hill County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Madison County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powell County
1 in Teton County
There have been 97,401 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,746 active, 93,328 recovered, 1,327 deaths and 92 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,021,061 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
