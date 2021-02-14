Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

29 in Gallatin County

22 in Flathead County

15 in Missoula County

13 in Richland County

13 in Silver Bow County

9 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Broadwater County

5 in Carbon County

5 in Yellowstone County

4 in Wheatland County

3 in Dawson County

2 in Cascade County 

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Hill County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Madison County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Powell County

1 in Teton County

There have been 97,401 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,746 active, 93,328 recovered, 1,327 deaths and 92 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,021,061 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You