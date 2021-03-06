Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
26 in Gallatin County
21 in Flathead County
19 in Missoula County
17 in Yellowstone County
13 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Silver Bow County
6 in Lake County
5 in Cascade County
4 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Ravalli County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Musselshell County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 100,842 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,660 active, 97,801 recovered, 1,381 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,101,356 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
