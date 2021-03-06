Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

26 in Gallatin County

21 in Flathead County

19 in Missoula County

17 in Yellowstone County

13 in Lewis and Clark County

13 in Silver Bow County

6 in Lake County

5 in Cascade County

4 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Ravalli County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Musselshell County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 100,842 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,660 active, 97,801 recovered, 1,381 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,101,356 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

