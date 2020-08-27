Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 27.

The new cases include:

  • 43 in Yellowstone County
  • 29 in Rosebud County
  • 16 in Gallatin County
  • 14 in Big Horn County
  • 7 in Lake County
  • 6 in Flathead County
  • 4 in Cascade County
  • 4 in Dawson County
  • 4 in Hill County
  • 3 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Carbon County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Deer Lodge County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Musselshell County
  • 1 in Richland County
  • 1 in Silver Bow County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County
  • 1 in Teton County

There are 6,929 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,807 active, 5,024 recovered, 98 deaths, and 119 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 240,659 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 2,347 conducted since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You