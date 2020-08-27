Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 27.
The new cases include:
- 43 in Yellowstone County
- 29 in Rosebud County
- 16 in Gallatin County
- 14 in Big Horn County
- 7 in Lake County
- 6 in Flathead County
- 4 in Cascade County
- 4 in Dawson County
- 4 in Hill County
- 3 in Lewis and Clark County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Carbon County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Deer Lodge County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Musselshell County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
- 1 in Teton County
There are 6,929 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,807 active, 5,024 recovered, 98 deaths, and 119 active hospitalizations.
A total of 240,659 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 2,347 conducted since the last report.
