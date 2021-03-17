Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 17.

The new cases include:

39 in Gallatin County

23 in Missoula County

21 in Yellowstone County

13 in Ravalli County

7 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Fergus County

3 in Cascade County

3 in Custer County

2 in Lake County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Teton County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Hill County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Powder County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Valley County

There have been 102,484 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 941 active, 100,147 recovered, 1,396 deaths and 58 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,146,036 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

