Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 17.
The new cases include:
39 in Gallatin County
23 in Missoula County
21 in Yellowstone County
13 in Ravalli County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Fergus County
3 in Cascade County
3 in Custer County
2 in Lake County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Teton County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Hill County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Powder County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Valley County
There have been 102,484 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 941 active, 100,147 recovered, 1,396 deaths and 58 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,146,036 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
