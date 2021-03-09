Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 9.
The new cases include:
24 in Yellowstone County
19 in Gallatin County
16 in Cascade County
14 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Ravalli County
11 in Missoula County
9 in Rosebud County
6 in Silver Bow County
4 in Lake COunty
3 in Flathead County
3 in Park County
3 in Sheridan County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Madison County
2 in Powell County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Valley County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 101,093 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,468 active, 98,420 recovered, 1,385 deaths and 58 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,110,533 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.