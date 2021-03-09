Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 9.

The new cases include:

24 in Yellowstone County

19 in Gallatin County

16 in Cascade County

14 in Lewis and Clark County

13 in Ravalli County

11 in Missoula County

9 in Rosebud County

6 in Silver Bow County

4 in Lake COunty

3 in Flathead County

3 in Park County

3 in Sheridan County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Madison County

2 in Powell County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Valley County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 101,093 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,468 active, 98,420 recovered, 1,385 deaths and 58 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,110,533 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

