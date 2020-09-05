Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 146 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

23 in Deer Lodge County

15 in Flathead County

14 in Big Horn County

10 in Roosevelt County

9 in Cascade County

9 in Rosebud County

9 in Yellowstone County

8 in Gallatin County

5 in Lake County

5 in Missoula County

5 in Silver Bow County

4 in Richland County

4 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Musselshell County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Custer County

2 in Garfield County

2 in Hill County

2 in Toole County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Granite County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Park County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 8,164 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,829 active, 6,219 recovered, 116 deaths, and 151 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 261,050 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

