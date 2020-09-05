Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 146 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
23 in Deer Lodge County
15 in Flathead County
14 in Big Horn County
10 in Roosevelt County
9 in Cascade County
9 in Rosebud County
9 in Yellowstone County
8 in Gallatin County
5 in Lake County
5 in Missoula County
5 in Silver Bow County
4 in Richland County
4 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Musselshell County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Custer County
2 in Garfield County
2 in Hill County
2 in Toole County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Granite County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Park County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 8,164 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,829 active, 6,219 recovered, 116 deaths, and 151 active hospitalizations.
A total of 261,050 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
