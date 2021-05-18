Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 148 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 18.

The new cases include:

36 in Yellowstone County

27 in Cascade County

23 in Gallatin County

14 in Missoula County

11 in Ravalli County

9 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Teton County

5 in Flathead County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Lake County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Custer County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Hill County

1 in Park County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Toole County

There have been 110,861 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 974 active, 108,285 recovered, 1,602 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,345,671 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

