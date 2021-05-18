Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 148 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 18.
The new cases include:
36 in Yellowstone County
27 in Cascade County
23 in Gallatin County
14 in Missoula County
11 in Ravalli County
9 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Teton County
5 in Flathead County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Lake County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Custer County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Hill County
1 in Park County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Toole County
There have been 110,861 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 974 active, 108,285 recovered, 1,602 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,345,671 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
